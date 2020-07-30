LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Thursday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Thursday morning, there are 40,968 total COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gave their daily case and response update in Russellville.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
- Mayor of Shreveport delves into abortion issue
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response
- Traffic stop leads to murder charges for two men after dead body discovered in the trunk
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,708 new cases, 42 new deaths on Thursday