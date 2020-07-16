Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces statewide face covering mandate starting Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday a statewide face covering mandate has been issued and will be effective Monday.
As of Thursday morning, there are 30,297 total COVID-19 cases and 335 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
