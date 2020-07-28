Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Tuesday afternoon about Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 39,447 total COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
On Monday, the governor announced a $10 million commitment to improve Wi-Fi access devices for Arkansas schools.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
