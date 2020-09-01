Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 61,224 total COVID-19 cases and 797 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and Education Secretary Johnny Key talked about the addition of 11,300 negative testing results in the state’s database and two high schools in the state moved to virtual learning.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: