Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,424 new cases which brings the total to 124,235 cases.

813 are hospitalized, which is up 24 from Sunday.

4 deaths were added today for a total of 2,112.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas on Tuesday.

According to the new guidelines, masks need to be worn at all times by all congregants, “except those who are exempt under ADH guidelines.”

“Unmasked congregational singing is the primary driver of transmission in churches – even if people are six feet apart,” the new guidance states.

“We respect the separation of church and state. They make their decisions on their own governance and how they handle things, but we do provide the guidelines that we ask them to take into consideration from a public health standpoint, and they’ve done a remarkable job in respecting those guidelines,” Hutchinson said.

According to Dr. Jose Romero from Arkansas’ Department of Health, the increased number of cases were a result of the Halloween holiday. He also stated this is something that should be monitored as we enter the winter holiday season.

