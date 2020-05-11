Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update on state’s response to COVID-19 at 1:30 PM from El Dorado

EL DORADO, Arkansas (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11, 2020.
The media briefing will be held at Murphy USA in El Dorado, Arkansas, and is expected to begin at 1:30 PM.
You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page beginning at 1:30 PM.
