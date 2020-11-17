Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give an update on state’s response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update at 1:30 p.m. today on the state’s response to the current uptick in COVID-19 cases.
A White House panel says the coronavirus situation is worsening in Arkansas and is recommending restaurants in most of the state limit indoor capacity to less than 25%. The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended the limit on capacity in the 52 counties classified as “red” or “orange.”
There are currently more than 16,000 active cases in the state.
