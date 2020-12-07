Coronavirus in Arkansas: 53 reported deaths, highest in single day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,118 new cases, 1,004 of which are confirmed through PCR testing. The additional 114 are considered probable, recorded through antigen tests.

The Natural State currently has 18,057 active cases, 1,053 patients hospitalized, and 182 on ventilators.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 23 over the previous day while the number of ventilators in use increased by three.

Arkansas saw 53 deaths in the last day, bringing the Coronavirus’s death toll to 2,713 Arkansans.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 153; Pulaski, 137; Greene, 97; Benton, 80; and Sebastian, 53.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement on the COVID-19 numbers.

“Yesterday recorded our highest total number of deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day,” Hutchinson said. “Tomorrow, I will be in Saline County meeting with community leaders on local strategies.”