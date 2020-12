LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Hutchinson reports an additional 1,950 new cases in the state of Arkansas and 10 additional deaths.

The state saw an increase of 11 hospitalizations, equaling 1,074 total.

The top three counties that saw the highest rise in new cases were Pulaski, Benton and Washington counties.

On the testing front, 4,365 antigen tests were reported as well as 5,161 PCR tests.