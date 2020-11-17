Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,554 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has another 1,554 new cases and 20 additional deaths according to a Tuesday, November 17, COVID-19 briefing from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Of the new cases, 1,045 are confirmed.

Thirty-four more people have been hospitalized for a total of 895. Overall, more then 7,500 have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

Another 91 active cases, for a total of 16,576 cases, across the state, according to the governor’s briefing.

Arkansas has a cumulative total of more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 104,000 have recovered, according to the ADH.

Governor Hutchinson said, “if Arkansas’ case growth continues at its current pace, the state will have an additional 1,000 deaths between now and Christmas.”

TESTING

PCR tests: 7,452 in 24 hours. 166,519 for November

Antigen tests: 3,234 in 24 hours. 27,000 for November

Daily Average

COUNTIES WITH HIGHEST NEW CASES

Pulaski: 148

Washington: 133

Benton: 102

White: 67

Craighead: 63

Faulkner/Saline: 59

23 counties with more than five cases in the last 24 hours

The only way to reduce COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Romero is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance. He added, “[Arkansas is] on the precipice of a significant and possibly uncontrollable rise in cases.”

The spread is coming from no specific place, according to Dr. Romero. He said, this indicates it’s widespread community transmission due to gatherings and home visits.