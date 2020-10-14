Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson to announce plans for Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid Test distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon about the distribution of Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Tests.
You can watch the news conference live starting at 1:30 p.m. by clicking here.
