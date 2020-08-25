Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on COVID-19 response in Malvern

MALVERN, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will give an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 56,894 total COVID-19 cases and 696 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
