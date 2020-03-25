Coronavirus Information

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 24, 2020

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Could changes be coming to the social distancing guidelines? Plus, details on two types of coronavirus tests just approved by the FDA.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

