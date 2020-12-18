Congressman-elect Luke Letlow tests positive for COVID-19

Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congressman-elect Luke Letlow announced via Facebook on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Facebook post, he says that he is resting at home while following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and his doctor’s recommendations.

Letlow became Congressman-elect after being elected in the December 5, 2020, runoff election for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.