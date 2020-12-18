Congressman-elect Luke Letlow tests positive for COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congressman-elect Luke Letlow announced via Facebook on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the Facebook post, he says that he is resting at home while following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and his doctor’s recommendations.
Letlow became Congressman-elect after being elected in the December 5, 2020, runoff election for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.
