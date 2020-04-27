City of West Monroe to host food box distribution on Wednesday, April 29

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe is partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to host a food box distribution later this week.

The distribution will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe. It will begin at 11 AM and go until 2 PM or until supplies run out.

They say the food box distribution is available to all residents who live in the City of West Monroe or in West Ouachita Parish and have had loss of income due to COVID-19 or are in need of food.

The food boxes will each hold 25 pounds of non-perishable food items and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

