City of Ruston lays-off part-time employees amid coronavirus epidemic

RUSTON, La. — Amid the coronavirus epidemic, the city of Ruston is laying off all part-time employees and contract workers along with cutting the pay for others in an effort to keep the city afloat.

According to the Ruston Daily Leader, the changes took effect on Monday, April 6, 2020, and are aimed to help ease the economic impact that the city will feel after attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have put a damper on sales tax revenue.

Mayor Ronny Walker is estimating that the city will lose as much as $700,000 per month in sales tax income but the reduction in employees and pay cuts will save the city between $750,000 and $800,000 over the course of the 90 days.

The city’s fire and police departments will continue as they are however, because those departments are considered essential functions.

The 21 furloughed workers come from different departments throughout the city. Those workers will not be paid, but they will continue to receive health benefits. The furloughed workers can file for unemployment for the furlough period and the city’s personnel office will assist them if they need help filing, the mayor said.

