City of Monroe announces weekly one-hour furlough pay reduction for mayor and city employees

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe announced on Tuesday that all city employees and Mayor Jamie Mayo will be temporarily furloughed for one hour each week in order to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City, this cost-saving measure will save the city over $500,000 during the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

The measure will take effect on May 1, 2020, and is expected to last for seven months but that could change depending on future sales tax revenues.

Since the Mayor’s salary is dictated by City ordinance, the Monroe City Council will vote Tuesday night on an ordinance to reduce the Mayor’s salary by one hour per week.

