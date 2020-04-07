Children’s home adjusts to restrictions due to COVID-19; Foster Families needed

RUSTON, LA. (04/06/2020)– Caring for children is not only an essential service; it is always a close proximity activity. Rick wheat says the Methodist Children’s Home is offering children the same services, just in a different environment.

“If you were driving by the campus, for example, you would see barricades that our maintenance crew built,” Wheat said. “We’ve got a single entrance now so that we can check every patient’s temperature when they come onto campus.”

The children’s home has also restricted nonessential visits.

“And so families aren’t able to visit nearly as much as before,” Wheat said. “All of this is in response to guidance by the Louisiana department of health and the center for disease control.”

Due to the stay at home order, a lot of the off-campus activities have been restricted entirely. These activities are part of the home’s therapy sessions with the children. That’s why the children’s home has launched the camp wellness program early.

“We have brought the horses from the OWL center here to campus, so that kids here can still participate in equine therapy,” Wheat said.

While the campus remains open, wheat says the need for foster families has increased.

“Our homes are full and we are recruiting and we need more families,” Wheat said.

Wheat says foster families are also in need of support.

“Things like diapers, formula, food, small games to play, paper towels,” Wheat said. “Anything that a regular family needs, a foster family needs as well and often doesn’t have access to it.”

The Methodist Children’s Home will be reprecruiting families.

Starting Monday, for those interested, you can visit recruitfostercare.com