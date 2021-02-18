CDC says it’s okay to delay your second dose for a bit

Baton Rouge, La. (February 18, 2021) — According to the CDC, you can safely postpone your second COVID vaccine dose for a few days or weeks if you miss your second appointment.

The CDC says they expect the severe winter weather this past week to cause a widespread delay in vaccine shipments. According to the CDC, Louisiana is one of the states where both the first and second vaccine deliveries have been delayed which means residents scheduled appointments must be adjusted as well.



So what if your second dose of COVID vaccine is delayed due to vaccine shortages, weather events, or you miss it? What do you do?

If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. However, the CDC says you can safely delay the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be.

The CDC guidance states that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but the shot will still be effective if there is a short delay in getting the second dose. There is no need to restart the vaccination series if the second dose must be delayed.

Here are a few tips from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding getting your COVID-19 vaccine: