CDC: Mardi Gras may figure in count of Louisiana virus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an influx of tourists for Mardi Gras may be a reason why Louisiana has a higher rate of COVID-19 cases than other Southern states.

A recent CDC report says population density might play “a significant role in the acceleration of transmission” of the coronavirus.

And it said Louisiana experienced a “temporarily high” population density because of Carnival season visitors.

It also notes the season ended Feb. 25 — well before federal calls to discourage mass gatherings in mid-March.

Louisiana reported 34 more coronavirus deaths Sunday as cases climb.

But officials say the rate of hospitalizations has slowed and the number of patients using ventilators is dropping.

