Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Catahoula Parish placed under parish-wide curfew effective immediately

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — The Catahoula Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide curfew that takes effect immediately.

The curfew will start at 10 PM and last until 6 AM until further notice.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department will be strictly enforcing the curfew. They say that exceptions will be allowed for driving back and forth to work.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories