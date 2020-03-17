Catahoula Parish placed under parish-wide curfew effective immediately

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — The Catahoula Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide curfew that takes effect immediately.
The curfew will start at 10 PM and last until 6 AM until further notice.
The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department will be strictly enforcing the curfew. They say that exceptions will be allowed for driving back and forth to work.
