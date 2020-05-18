Casinos in Arkansas reopen for business

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – All three Arkansas casino’s have been approved to reopen. Those casinos include Oaklawn, Southland and Saracen casinos.

Earlier this month, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced indoor venues such as theaters, arenas, stadiums, casinos and auction houses that are designed for large groups may reopen on May 18 on a limited basis.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort opened at 9am on Monday, May 18th. It is limited capacity to 33 percent.

Players and must wear face masks at all times.



“Over the last month we spent a lot of time creating a protocol and a reopening strategy that, thankfully, the Governor and Dr. Smith Approved,” said Wayne Smith, General Manager of Oaklawn.

While the Governor ordered casinos to stay under 33 percent, Smith said staff can make a call to determine if the floor is too crowded.

Another major change to the resort, no smoking. Displays around the casino floor are in full view to inform players that lighting up is off limits.

The resort is operating under different hours.



For a full look at Oaklawn’s new policies and operation hours, CLICK HERE.