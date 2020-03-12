Caldwell Correctional Center suspends visitations

WEST MONROE, La. — Sherrif Clay Bennett with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office has decided to temporarily suspend visitations at the Caldwell Correctional Center due to growing concerns of coronavirus spread.

The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the safety and wellbeing of the inmates housed at CCC is their utmost concern and that they will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that visitations resume as soon as safely possible.

The finish by saying that there have been no confirmed cases in Caldwell Parish and that this is just a precautionary measure.

