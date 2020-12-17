NEW ORLEANS – The announcment came on Thursday afternoon, on social media.
Kate Bedingfield, spokeswoman for the Biden-Harris Transition shared the following letter, stating that although Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus, he was not in close contact with President-elect Joe Biden, as defined by the CDC.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- St. Francis Medical Center starts vaccinating frontline workers against COVID-19
- Union County support group asks community to “Shop for a Cop” this Christmas
- Biden adviser, Congressman Cedric Richmond, tests positive for COVID-19
- Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds
- Ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee confirms he’s moving back to Arkansas