Biden adviser, Congressman Cedric Richmond, tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., left, as he arrives at Columbus Airport in Columbus, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, to travel to Warm Springs, Ga. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS – The announcment came on Thursday afternoon, on social media.

Kate Bedingfield, spokeswoman for the Biden-Harris Transition shared the following letter, stating that although Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus, he was not in close contact with President-elect Joe Biden, as defined by the CDC.

