Bastrop to implement city curfew

BASTROP, La. — The City of Bastrop will be implementing a curfew, according to Mayor Cotton.

Mayor Cotton says the curfew is for public safety reasons and to add more mitigation measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

Mayor Cotton is expected to announce more details surrounding the curfew at a press conference this afternoon at Bastrop City Hall.

