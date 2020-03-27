Coronavirus Information

‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus hand washing jingle do-do-do-do-do

Coronavirus
Photo: Pink Fong via YouTube

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sorry parents, “Baby Shark” is making a comeback for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psLLYHAY598u0026feature=emb_logo

