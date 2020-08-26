Arkansas reports near-record increase in COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported its second-highest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Department of Health announced 21 new deaths Wednesday from the illness the coronavirus causes, bringing the state’s total to 732 since tracking of the outbreak began in March.
Wednesday’s deaths were the most since 22 were announced Friday. The total hospitalized because of COVID-19 dropped by seven to 435.
The state’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 649, bringing its outbreak total to 58,023.
The state said 5,390 of those cases are active and don’t include those who have died or recovered.