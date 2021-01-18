Arkansas expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday expanded its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and people aged 70 or older.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is 70, is set to get his first dose of the vaccine Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Arkansas reported 976 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, which Hutchinson said on Twitter is part of “an improved trend.”

There are 976 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s number of cases continues to show an improved trend. Following guidelines really does work. Thanks goes to our pharmacies & hospitals as we begin vaccinating portions of Phase 1-B. This is 2 weeks early.



Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by 137, an increase of 5.5%.

Arkansas health officials say the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is at 4,311.

By midday Monday, teachers and school staff were already receiving vaccinations at Baptist Health in Little Rock.