AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies

Personal protective masks are displayed on a pallet of protective gloves in the warehouse at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns and vital medical devices such as ventilators.

The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and whom they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some states paid as much as $11 for individual N95 masks, which could have been bought for around 50 cents before the pandemic.