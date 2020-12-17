AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies

An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns and vital medical devices such as ventilators.
The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and whom they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some states paid as much as $11 for individual N95 masks, which could have been bought for around 50 cents before the pandemic.
