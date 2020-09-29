All Downsville Middle School students placed on 14-day quarantine following series of confirmed COVID cases

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The entirety of the Downsville Middle School student body has been placed on a 14-day quarantine following a series of confirmed COVID cases among students and teachers.

According to Tony Cain, the principal for Downsville Community Charter Schools, the Louisiana Department of Health determined that there was a high probability that all students and some staff had been exposed to COVID-19. Due to the exposure, LDH instructed that all middle school students be placed on a 14-day quarantine.

The 14-day quarantine began on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and will last until Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The quarantine is only for Downsville Middle School and does not include elementary or high school students.

Downsville Middle School is providing virtual learning as well as delivering/picking up school work daily for students affected.