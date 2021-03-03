Age group of 40 to 59 year-olds makeup the largest portion of positive COVID-19 cases in LA

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- According to The Louisiana Department of Health, the age groups 40 and 49 and 50 and 59 account for the largest COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18 to 29 year old’s were taking the lead for most COVID cases, until now.

Individuals between the ages of 40 and 49 (18%) and 50 and 59 (17%) account for the largest portions of these cases. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 2, 2021

LSU students say they have been trying their best to stay healthy and stop the spread.

“I really only stay with a small group of friends,” said Angel Fernandez LSU Freshman.

Freshman Anna Katestrong and her friends stopped their weekly movie nights after they saw the rise in coronavirus cases in their age group.

“I think a lot of us are kind of sick of it but it does effect our age group,” she said. “I definitely think we can take the social distancing more seriously.”

On March 2, 2021 LDH reported 536 confirmed cases. 96 Louisianans from the age 40 to 49 tested positive and 91 Louisianan’s from the age of 50 and 59 tested positive.

While the switch in age groups is good news for the younger adults, they still believe it is easy to cause an uptick in their cases.

“I feel like you can’t blame negligence on our part, I feel like there’s negligence in all age groups. It’s just we are inherently more active, due to the things we do at this age,” said Drew Purdue, LSU Freshman.

More information on the coronavirus vaccine eligibility can be found here.