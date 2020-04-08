88 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 2,003 total cases with 67 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 88 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,003 with 67 deaths.

New cases reported today: 88

New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 25 1 Alcorn 6 Amite 7 1 1 Attala 15 Benton 5 Bolivar 54 2 2 Calhoun 13 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 17 2 1 Choctaw 9 1 Claiborne 3 Clarke 10 1 Clay 11 Coahoma 32 1 Copiah 19 Covington 7 Desoto 144 1 Forrest 59 1 1 Franklin 5 George 5 Greene 1 Grenada 8 Hancock 32 2 2 Harrison 88 3 2 Hinds 178 1 2 Holmes 27 3 Humphreys 6 1 Itawamba 5 Jackson 111 5 1 Jasper 4 Jefferson 4 Jones 15 1 Kemper 11 Lafayette 26 1 Lamar 19 1 Lauderdale 84 5 3 Lawrence 6 Leake 15 Lee 40 2 Leflore 28 4 1 Lincoln 26 1 2 Lowndes 17 Madison 83 2 1 Marion 14 1 Marshall 24 1 Monroe 19 1 2 Montgomery 12 1 Neshoba 13 Newton 7 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 30 1 2 Panola 19 1 Pearl River 60 3 2 Perry 14 1 Pike 33 1 1 Pontotoc 13 1 Prentiss 10 2 Quitman 12 Rankin 79 2 Scott 34 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 6 Smith 15 1 Stone 4 Sunflower 27 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 18 Tippah 37 4 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 17 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 15 Warren 9 1 Washington 41 2 2 Wayne 5 Webster 13 1 Wilkinson 33 3 1 Winston 16 Yalobusha 11 Yazoo 38 1 Total 2,003 67 41

