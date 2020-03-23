Coronavirus Information

42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 249 with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 22, 2020

New cases reported: 42

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams20
Attala10
Bolivar40
Chickasaw30
Clay10
Coahoma80
Copiah40
De Soto230
Forrest110
Franklin30
George10
Grenada20
Hancock41
Harrison210
Hinds240
Holmes60
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson70
Jones10
Lafayette50
Lamar10
Lawrence20
Leake10
Lee80
Leflore90
Lincoln40
Lowndes60
Madison110
Marion10
Marshall30
Monroe20
Montgomery10
Oktibbeha50
Panola20
Pearl River120
Perry10
Pike40
Pontotoc10
Rankin80
Scott10
Simpson10
Smith10
Sunflower20
Tallahatchie10
Tate10
Tippah90
Tunica20
Union10
Walthall20
Washington40
Webster10
Wilkinson30
Winston20
Yazoo10
Total2491

