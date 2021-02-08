378 vaccine providers across Louisiana to receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced that 378 vaccine providers across the state will receive a very limited number of doses of the COVID vaccine this week.

The providers include 112 chain pharmacies, 127 independent pharmacies, 52 hospitals, 15 community health centers, 6 rural health clinics, 28 public health providers, and 38 other healthcare sites.

These vaccines will be available only for the following people in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

To see a full list of the providers in our region, click here.