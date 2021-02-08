378 vaccine providers across Louisiana to receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced that 378 vaccine providers across the state will receive a very limited number of doses of the COVID vaccine this week.
The providers include 112 chain pharmacies, 127 independent pharmacies, 52 hospitals, 15 community health centers, 6 rural health clinics, 28 public health providers, and 38 other healthcare sites.
These vaccines will be available only for the following people in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
