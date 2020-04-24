Coronavirus Information

281 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,434 total cases with 209 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 281 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,434 with 209 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 281
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams104714
Alcorn900
Amite2301
Attala6808
Benton900
Bolivar90713
Calhoun46322
Carroll1510
Chickasaw53416
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1300
Clarke4339
Clay2920
Coahoma5421
Copiah6511
Covington4300
Desoto25642
Forrest174716
Franklin1600
George1110
Greene410
Grenada27014
Hancock5657
Harrison15761
Hinds401610
Holmes92516
Humphreys1431
Itawamba32113
Jackson235635
Jasper2910
Jefferson500
Jefferson Davis1910
Jones10406
Kemper3101
Lafayette83316
Lamar8220
Lauderdale2681865
Lawrence2601
Leake13610
Lee7044
Leflore1241426
Lincoln132744
Lowndes3822
Madison178410
Marion55412
Marshall4020
Monroe117949
Montgomery1710
Neshoba11621
Newton5101
Noxubee3500
Oktibbeha4636
Panola3820
Pearl River1441328
Perry2310
Pike12748
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss29017
Quitman1400
Rankin15444
Scott20007
Sharkey400
Simpson3602
Smith55317
Stone2200
Sunflower5120
Tallahatchie1110
Tate3801
Tippah5070
Tishomingo700
Tunica34112
Union1411
Walthall2701
Warren3920
Washington7434
Wayne1600
Webster1710
Wilkinson6675
Winston3800
Yalobusha1700
Yazoo11710
Total5,434209552

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

