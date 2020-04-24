281 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,434 total cases with 209 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 281 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,434 with 209 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 281
- New deaths reported today: 8
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|104
|7
|14
|Alcorn
|9
|0
|0
|Amite
|23
|0
|1
|Attala
|68
|0
|8
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|90
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|46
|3
|22
|Carroll
|15
|1
|0
|Chickasaw
|53
|4
|16
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|13
|0
|0
|Clarke
|43
|3
|9
|Clay
|29
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|54
|2
|1
|Copiah
|65
|1
|1
|Covington
|43
|0
|0
|Desoto
|256
|4
|2
|Forrest
|174
|7
|16
|Franklin
|16
|0
|0
|George
|11
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|1
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|56
|5
|7
|Harrison
|157
|6
|1
|Hinds
|401
|6
|10
|Holmes
|92
|5
|16
|Humphreys
|14
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|32
|1
|13
|Jackson
|235
|6
|35
|Jasper
|29
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|19
|1
|0
|Jones
|104
|0
|6
|Kemper
|31
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|83
|3
|16
|Lamar
|82
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|268
|18
|65
|Lawrence
|26
|0
|1
|Leake
|136
|1
|0
|Lee
|70
|4
|4
|Leflore
|124
|14
|26
|Lincoln
|132
|7
|44
|Lowndes
|38
|2
|2
|Madison
|178
|4
|10
|Marion
|55
|4
|12
|Marshall
|40
|2
|0
|Monroe
|117
|9
|49
|Montgomery
|17
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|116
|2
|1
|Newton
|51
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|35
|0
|0
|Oktibbeha
|46
|3
|6
|Panola
|38
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|144
|13
|28
|Perry
|23
|1
|0
|Pike
|127
|4
|8
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|29
|0
|17
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|154
|4
|4
|Scott
|200
|0
|7
|Sharkey
|4
|0
|0
|Simpson
|36
|0
|2
|Smith
|55
|3
|17
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|51
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|38
|0
|1
|Tippah
|50
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|0
|Tunica
|34
|1
|12
|Union
|14
|1
|1
|Walthall
|27
|0
|1
|Warren
|39
|2
|0
|Washington
|74
|3
|4
|Wayne
|16
|0
|0
|Webster
|17
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|66
|7
|5
|Winston
|38
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|17
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|117
|1
|0
|Total
|5,434
|209
|552
MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.
