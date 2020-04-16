Coronavirus Information

264 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,624 total cases with 129 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 264 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,624 with 129 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 264
  • New deaths reported today: 7

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams7042
Alcorn7
Amite161
Attala28
Benton5
Bolivar7454
Calhoun3021
Carroll91
Chickasaw3721
Choctaw111
Claiborne8
Clarke2012
Clay21
Coahoma451
Copiah391
Covington19
Desoto21131
Forrest13422
Franklin14
George8
Greene3
Grenada141
Hancock5052
Harrison13452
Hinds30145
Holmes533
Humphreys1231
Itawamba131
Jackson18952
Jasper19
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis71
Jones483
Kemper16
Lafayette392
Lamar561
Lauderdale174126
Lawrence10
Leake501
Lee484
Leflore6261
Lincoln8662
Lowndes301
Madison11633
Marion351
Marshall372
Monroe5432
Montgomery151
Neshoba391
Newton161
Noxubee18
Oktibbeha4212
Panola272
Pearl River11282
Perry201
Pike8222
Pontotoc162
Prentiss151
Quitman13
Rankin12221
Scott1001
Sharkey3
Simpson131
Smith3711
Stone16
Sunflower432
Tallahatchie7
Tate27
Tippah4561
Tishomingo2
Tunica2611
Union911
Walthall22
Warren161
Washington6722
Wayne10
Webster151
Wilkinson5331
Winston24
Yalobusha14
Yazoo721
Total3,62412965

Click here for more information from MSDH.

