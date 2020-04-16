264 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,624 total cases with 129 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 264 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,624 with 129 deaths.

New cases reported today: 264

New deaths reported today: 7

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 70 4 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 16 1 Attala 28 Benton 5 Bolivar 74 5 4 Calhoun 30 2 1 Carroll 9 1 Chickasaw 37 2 1 Choctaw 11 1 Claiborne 8 Clarke 20 1 2 Clay 21 Coahoma 45 1 Copiah 39 1 Covington 19 Desoto 211 3 1 Forrest 134 2 2 Franklin 14 George 8 Greene 3 Grenada 14 1 Hancock 50 5 2 Harrison 134 5 2 Hinds 301 4 5 Holmes 53 3 Humphreys 12 3 1 Itawamba 13 1 Jackson 189 5 2 Jasper 19 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 7 1 Jones 48 3 Kemper 16 Lafayette 39 2 Lamar 56 1 Lauderdale 174 12 6 Lawrence 10 Leake 50 1 Lee 48 4 Leflore 62 6 1 Lincoln 86 6 2 Lowndes 30 1 Madison 116 3 3 Marion 35 1 Marshall 37 2 Monroe 54 3 2 Montgomery 15 1 Neshoba 39 1 Newton 16 1 Noxubee 18 Oktibbeha 42 1 2 Panola 27 2 Pearl River 112 8 2 Perry 20 1 Pike 82 2 2 Pontotoc 16 2 Prentiss 15 1 Quitman 13 Rankin 122 2 1 Scott 100 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 13 1 Smith 37 1 1 Stone 16 Sunflower 43 2 Tallahatchie 7 Tate 27 Tippah 45 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 26 1 1 Union 9 1 1 Walthall 22 Warren 16 1 Washington 67 2 2 Wayne 10 Webster 15 1 Wilkinson 53 3 1 Winston 24 Yalobusha 14 Yazoo 72 1 Total 3,624 129 65

Click here for more information from MSDH.

