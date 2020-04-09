257 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,260 total cases with 76 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 257 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,260 with 76 deaths.

New cases reported today: 257

New deaths reported today: 9

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 27 1 2 Alcorn 6 Amite 10 1 1 Attala 17 Benton 5 Bolivar 57 3 2 Calhoun 13 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 20 2 1 Choctaw 9 1 Claiborne 3 Clarke 12 1 1 Clay 14 Coahoma 35 1 Copiah 27 Covington 7 Desoto 150 1 Forrest 71 2 1 Franklin 8 George 5 Greene 1 Grenada 10 Hancock 37 3 2 Harrison 96 3 2 Hinds 203 2 2 Holmes 31 3 Humphreys 7 1 Itawamba 7 Jackson 122 5 1 Jasper 10 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 4 Jones 19 1 Kemper 13 Lafayette 26 1 Lamar 24 1 Lauderdale 99 5 3 Lawrence 8 Leake 22 Lee 40 2 Leflore 32 4 1 Lincoln 32 2 2 Lowndes 18 Madison 88 2 1 Marion 16 1 Marshall 26 1 Monroe 24 1 2 Montgomery 13 1 Neshoba 17 Newton 8 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 35 1 2 Panola 21 1 Kepearl River 73 4 2 Perry 14 1 Pike 35 1 1 Pontotoc 14 1 Prentiss 10 2 Quitman 12 Rankin 85 2 Scott 43 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 6 Smith 16 1 Stone 5 Sunflower 32 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 19 Tippah 41 6 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 17 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 16 Warren 10 1 Washington 46 2 2 Wayne 6 Webster 13 1 Wilkinson 37 3 1 Winston 17 Yalobusha 11 Yazoo 47 1 Total 2,260 76 44

