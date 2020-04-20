238 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,512 total cases with 169 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,512 with 169 deaths.

New cases reported today: 238

New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Total Cases Total Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 83 6 2 Alcorn 7 0 0 Amite 17 0 0 Attala 44 0 1 Benton 8 0 0 Bolivar 85 6 4 Calhoun 42 2 1 Carroll 14 1 0 Chickasaw 45 4 1 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 10 0 0 Clarke 29 2 1 Clay 26 1 0 Coahoma 49 2 0 Copiah 46 1 0 Covington 33 0 1 Desoto 238 3 1 Forrest 147 4 3 Franklin 16 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 3 0 0 Grenada 26 0 1 Hancock 53 5 2 Harrison 145 5 3 Hinds 347 5 5 Holmes 60 4 1 Humphreys 12 3 1 Itawamba 26 1 1 Jackson 209 6 2 Jasper 23 1 0 Jefferson 6 0 1 Jefferson Davis 10 1 0 Jones 74 0 2 Kemper 21 0 1 Lafayette 67 3 1 Lamar 71 2 0 Lauderdale 220 15 9 Lawrence 17 0 0 Leake 86 1 0 Lee 63 4 0 Leflore 105 10 2 Lincoln 107 6 2 Lowndes 34 1 2 Madison 140 4 3 Marion 47 1 1 Marshall 38 2 0 Monroe 75 5 2 Montgomery 15 1 0 Neshoba 73 2 0 Newton 30 0 1 Noxubee 22 0 0 Oktibbeha 43 2 2 Panola 36 2 0 Pearl River 132 10 2 Perry 22 1 0 Pike 115 2 2 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 25 0 2 Quitman 13 0 0 Rankin 141 2 1 Scott 148 0 1 Sharkey 3 0 0 Simpson 28 0 1 Smith 47 2 1 Stone 19 0 0 Sunflower 47 2 0 Tallahatchie 8 1 0 Tate 34 0 0 Tippah 47 7 1 Tishomingo 4 0 0 Tunica 32 1 1 Union 11 1 1 Walthall 24 0 0 Warren 22 2 0 Washington 71 3 1 Wayne 12 0 0 Webster 15 1 0 Wilkinson 61 5 1 Winston 36 0 0 Yalobusha 16 0 0 Yazoo 95 1 1 Total 4,512 169 77

