204 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,716 total cases with 183 deaths

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 204 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,716 with 183 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 204
  • New deaths reported today: 14

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams9062
Alcorn700
Amite1800
Attala4901
Benton900
Bolivar8664
Calhoun4221
Carroll1410
Chickasaw5141
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1000
Clarke3121
Clay2710
Coahoma5220
Copiah5110
Covington3701
Desoto23931
Forrest15143
Franklin1700
George1010
Greene400
Grenada2601
Hancock5352
Harrison15153
Hinds35766
Holmes6151
Humphreys1331
Itawamba2611
Jackson21162
Jasper2310
Jefferson501
Jefferson Davis1210
Jones8002
Kemper2301
Lafayette6831
Lamar7620
Lauderdale232179
Lawrence2000
Leake9910
Lee6440
Leflore109122
Lincoln10962
Lowndes3512
Madison14443
Marion4711
Marshall3920
Monroe9582
Montgomery1710
Neshoba8220
Newton3201
Noxubee2400
Oktibbeha4432
Panola3720
Pearl River134102
Perry2210
Pike11832
Pontotoc1822
Prentiss2702
Quitman1300
Rankin14641
Scott15801
Sharkey300
Simpson3201
Smith5021
Stone1900
Sunflower4820
Tallahatchie810
Tate3400
Tippah4971
Tishomingo400
Tunica3311
Union1211
Walthall2400
Warren2520
Washington7131
Wayne1200
Webster1610
Wilkinson6461
Winston3400
Yalobusha1700
Yazoo10311
Total4,71618379

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

