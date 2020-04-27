Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,094 total cases with 229 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,094 with 229 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 183
  • New deaths reported today: 2

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams116721
Alcorn800
Amite2601
Attala86016
Benton900
Bolivar101713
Calhoun50323
Carroll2011
Chickasaw64521
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1900
Clarke4739
Clay3120
Coahoma5821
Copiah7911
Covington5100
Desoto26642
Forrest190817
Franklin1710
George1110
Greene410
Grenada27014
Hancock6057
Harrison15961
Hinds421713
Holmes114526
Humphreys1831
Itawamba49227
Jackson240638
Jasper3210
Jefferson1200
Jefferson Davis2711
Jones13019
Kemper4914
Lafayette88335
Lamar9220
Lauderdale3041970
Lawrence3601
Leake16110
Lee7041
Leflore1371527
Lincoln136945
Lowndes4523
Madison208613
Marion58513
Marshall4120
Monroe144969
Montgomery1910
Neshoba15632
Newton6401
Noxubee5207
Oktibbeha4636
Panola3820
Pearl River1531430
Perry2610
Pike136512
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss32119
Quitman1400
Rankin17156
Scott25808
Sharkey500
Simpson4002
Smith65418
Stone2200
Sunflower5220
Tallahatchie1110
Tate3801
Tippah5270
Tishomingo800
Tunica35112
Union1511
Walthall2900
Warren5020
Washington7734
Wayne1900
Webster1610
Wilkinson6875
Winston4000
Yalobusha1900
Yazoo12610
Total6,094229679

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories