183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,094 total cases with 229 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,094 with 229 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 183
- New deaths reported today: 2
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|116
|7
|21
|Alcorn
|8
|0
|0
|Amite
|26
|0
|1
|Attala
|86
|0
|16
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|101
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|50
|3
|23
|Carroll
|20
|1
|1
|Chickasaw
|64
|5
|21
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|19
|0
|0
|Clarke
|47
|3
|9
|Clay
|31
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|58
|2
|1
|Copiah
|79
|1
|1
|Covington
|51
|0
|0
|Desoto
|266
|4
|2
|Forrest
|190
|8
|17
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|George
|11
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|1
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|60
|5
|7
|Harrison
|159
|6
|1
|Hinds
|421
|7
|13
|Holmes
|114
|5
|26
|Humphreys
|18
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|49
|2
|27
|Jackson
|240
|6
|38
|Jasper
|32
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|12
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|27
|1
|1
|Jones
|130
|1
|9
|Kemper
|49
|1
|4
|Lafayette
|88
|3
|35
|Lamar
|92
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|304
|19
|70
|Lawrence
|36
|0
|1
|Leake
|161
|1
|0
|Lee
|70
|4
|1
|Leflore
|137
|15
|27
|Lincoln
|136
|9
|45
|Lowndes
|45
|2
|3
|Madison
|208
|6
|13
|Marion
|58
|5
|13
|Marshall
|41
|2
|0
|Monroe
|144
|9
|69
|Montgomery
|19
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|156
|3
|2
|Newton
|64
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|52
|0
|7
|Oktibbeha
|46
|3
|6
|Panola
|38
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|153
|14
|30
|Perry
|26
|1
|0
|Pike
|136
|5
|12
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|19
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|171
|5
|6
|Scott
|258
|0
|8
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|Simpson
|40
|0
|2
|Smith
|65
|4
|18
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|52
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|38
|0
|1
|Tippah
|52
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|0
|Tunica
|35
|1
|12
|Union
|15
|1
|1
|Walthall
|29
|0
|0
|Warren
|50
|2
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|Wayne
|19
|0
|0
|Webster
|16
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|68
|7
|5
|Winston
|40
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|19
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|126
|1
|0
|Total
|6,094
|229
|679
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials discuss state’s response at noon
- 183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,094 total cases with 229 deaths
- White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- Details emerge about the shooting incident that killed one BRPD officer and injured another
- Lincoln Parish giving out more free face masks on Tuesday, April 28