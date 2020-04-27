183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,094 total cases with 229 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,094 with 229 deaths.

New cases reported today: 183

New deaths reported today: 2

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 116 7 21 Alcorn 8 0 0 Amite 26 0 1 Attala 86 0 16 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 101 7 13 Calhoun 50 3 23 Carroll 20 1 1 Chickasaw 64 5 21 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 19 0 0 Clarke 47 3 9 Clay 31 2 0 Coahoma 58 2 1 Copiah 79 1 1 Covington 51 0 0 Desoto 266 4 2 Forrest 190 8 17 Franklin 17 1 0 George 11 1 0 Greene 4 1 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 60 5 7 Harrison 159 6 1 Hinds 421 7 13 Holmes 114 5 26 Humphreys 18 3 1 Itawamba 49 2 27 Jackson 240 6 38 Jasper 32 1 0 Jefferson 12 0 0 Jefferson Davis 27 1 1 Jones 130 1 9 Kemper 49 1 4 Lafayette 88 3 35 Lamar 92 2 0 Lauderdale 304 19 70 Lawrence 36 0 1 Leake 161 1 0 Lee 70 4 1 Leflore 137 15 27 Lincoln 136 9 45 Lowndes 45 2 3 Madison 208 6 13 Marion 58 5 13 Marshall 41 2 0 Monroe 144 9 69 Montgomery 19 1 0 Neshoba 156 3 2 Newton 64 0 1 Noxubee 52 0 7 Oktibbeha 46 3 6 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 153 14 30 Perry 26 1 0 Pike 136 5 12 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 32 1 19 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 171 5 6 Scott 258 0 8 Sharkey 5 0 0 Simpson 40 0 2 Smith 65 4 18 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 52 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 38 0 1 Tippah 52 7 0 Tishomingo 8 0 0 Tunica 35 1 12 Union 15 1 1 Walthall 29 0 0 Warren 50 2 0 Washington 77 3 4 Wayne 19 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 68 7 5 Winston 40 0 0 Yalobusha 19 0 0 Yazoo 126 1 0 Total 6,094 229 679

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

