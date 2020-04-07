177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 177 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,915 with 59 deaths.

New cases reported today: 177

New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 24 1 Alcorn 6 Amite 7 1 1 Attala 15 Benton 5 Bolivar 54 2 2 Calhoun 10 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 9 1 Claiborne 3 Clarke 10 Clay 10 Coahoma 30 1 Copiah 17 Covington 7 Desoto 140 1 Forrest 59 1 1 Franklin 5 George 5 Greene 1 Grenada 8 Hancock 31 2 2 Harrison 89 3 1 Hinds 169 2 Holmes 25 3 Humphreys 5 1 Itawamba 5 Jackson 108 5 1 Jasper 4 Jefferson 3 Jones 14 1 Kemper 10 Lafayette 25 1 Lamar 18 1 Lauderdale 78 3 3 Lawrence 5 Leake 15 Lee 38 2 Leflore 26 4 1 Lincoln 21 1 1 Lowndes 16 Madison 82 2 1 Marion 13 1 Marshall 24 1 Monroe 18 1 2 Montgomery 12 1 Neshoba 12 Newton 7 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 29 1 2 Panola 19 1 Pearl River 56 3 2 Perry 14 1 Pike 31 1 Pontotoc 12 1 Prentiss 10 2 Quitman 9 Rankin 78 1 Scott 32 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 Smith 11 1 Stone 3 Sunflower 25 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 18 Tippah 36 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 17 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 14 Warren 7 1 Washington 40 1 1 Wayne 5 Webster 12 1 Wilkinson 32 3 1 Winston 17 Yalobusha 11 Yazoo 32 1 Total 1,915 59 38

