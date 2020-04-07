Coronavirus Information

177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 177 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,915 with 59 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 177
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams241
Alcorn6
Amite711
Attala15
Benton5
Bolivar5422
Calhoun101
Carroll7
Chickasaw1521
Choctaw91
Claiborne3
Clarke10
Clay10
Coahoma301
Copiah17
Covington7
Desoto1401
Forrest5911
Franklin5
George5
Greene1
Grenada8
Hancock3122
Harrison8931
Hinds1692
Holmes253
Humphreys51
Itawamba5
Jackson10851
Jasper4
Jefferson3
Jones141
Kemper10
Lafayette251
Lamar181
Lauderdale7833
Lawrence5
Leake15
Lee382
Leflore2641
Lincoln2111
Lowndes16
Madison8221
Marion131
Marshall241
Monroe1812
Montgomery121
Neshoba12
Newton71
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha2912
Panola191
Pearl River5632
Perry141
Pike311
Pontotoc121
Prentiss102
Quitman9
Rankin781
Scott321
Sharkey3
Simpson7
Smith111
Stone3
Sunflower251
Tallahatchie3
Tate18
Tippah363
Tishomingo1
Tunica1711
Union61
Walthall14
Warren71
Washington4011
Wayne5
Webster121
Wilkinson3231
Winston17
Yalobusha11
Yazoo321
Total1,9155938

