161 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,942 total cases in state with 98 death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 161 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,942 with 98 deaths.

New cases reported today: 161

New deaths reported today: 2

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 57 1 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 14 1 1 Attala 20 Benton 5 Bolivar 68 3 2 Calhoun 24 1 Carroll 8 Chickasaw 30 2 1 Choctaw 11 1 Claiborne 7 Clarke 15 1 2 Clay 20 Coahoma 38 1 Copiah 31 Covington 15 Desoto 178 2 1 Forrest 105 2 2 Franklin 10 George 8 Greene 2 Grenada 11 Hancock 40 5 2 Harrison 112 5 2 Hinds 259 2 4 Holmes 46 3 Humphreys 11 1 1 Itawamba 9 Jackson 147 5 1 Jasper 14 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 5 1 Jones 37 3 Kemper 14 Lafayette 30 1 Lamar 38 1 Lauderdale 150 8 4 Lawrence 6 Leake 29 Lee 46 4 Leflore 48 4 2 Lincoln 49 4 2 Lowndes 25 1 Madison 106 2 3 Marion 21 1 Marshall 34 2 Monroe 37 2 2 Montgomery 15 1 Neshoba 34 Newton 10 1 Noxubee 6 Oktibbeha 37 1 2 Panola 23 2 Pearl River 88 8 2 Perry 19 1 Pike 59 1 1 Pontotoc 15 1 Prentiss 14 1 Quitman 12 Rankin 100 2 Scott 58 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 1 Smith 28 1 1 Stone 11 Sunflower 38 1 Tallahatchie 4 Tate 24 Tippah 44 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 21 1 1 Union 7 1 1 Walthall 21 Warren 14 1 Washington 57 2 2 Wayne 9 Webster 14 1 Wilkinson 49 3 1 Winston 20 Yalobusha 14 Yazoo 64 1 Total 2,942 98 58

