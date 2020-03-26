108 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 485 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 485 with five deaths.
According to MSDH, 2,776 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 25, 2020
New cases reported: 108
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|3
|Attala
|7
|Benton
|1
|Bolivar
|6
|Calhoun
|3
|Chickasaw
|7
|Choctaw
|4
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|17
|Copiah
|8
|Desoto
|49
|Forrest
|16
|Franklin
|2
|George
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Hancock
|6
|1
|Harrison
|31
|Hinds
|43
|Holmes
|7
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|16
|Jones
|1
|Lafayette
|10
|Lamar
|4
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|4
|Lee
|15
|Leflore
|13
|Lincoln
|6
|Lowndes
|8
|Madison
|21
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|7
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|4
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Oktibbeha
|10
|Panola
|4
|Pearl River
|16
|Perry
|1
|Pike
|12
|Pontotoc
|3
|Prentiss
|1
|Quitman
|2
|Rankin
|23
|Scott
|4
|Simpson
|1
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|4
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|6
|Tippah
|14
|Tunica
|5
|1
|Union
|2
|Walthall
|4
|Washington
|9
|Webster
|2
|1
|Wilkinson
|8
|1
|Winston
|3
|Yalobusha
|3
|Yazoo
|4
|Total
|485
|5
