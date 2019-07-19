Mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish test positive for West Nile virus

MONROE, La. – (7/19/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) report four mosquito pools from four locations tested positive for the West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish. The mosquito pools were collected on July 9-11. The positive pools in Monroe are located:

Near the intersection of 1-20 and Orange Street

Between South Grand and the Ouachita River

Between Hwy. 165 and Ferrand

Near Berstein Park/Zoo

The affected areas will be treated by a truck tonight Friday, July 19 and Monday, July 22.

To take safety precautions, it is advised to wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and an EPA approved repellant. Repellant should be applied to exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing.

Care should be taken to ensure that water-holding containers are emptied to deny mosquitoes a place to breed in your neighborhood.

