CDC warns consumers 'Don't wash your raw chicken!'

Posted: May 01, 2019 06:21 AM CDT

A tweet by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sparked quite the argument on if you should or should not wash your raw meat. 

During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops. Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.

The CDC reports, chicken can be a nutritious choice, but raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria. 

This Twitter report caught some users who practice different techniques when preparing their meat for consumption off guard.

The CDC has a list of steps to take in order to prevent food poisoning from ill-prepared food. Don't wing food safety, so the CDC says. 

