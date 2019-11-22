South Louisiana has the highest flu outbreak in the nation

LOUISIANA – (11/22/19) According to Walgreens Flu tracking map, South Louisiana (namely Lafayette) has the highest cases of flu outbreak in the country.

With Louisiana having the highest record cases of people with the flu, doctors and the Center for Disease Control are urging people to get the flu vaccine.

According to the Walgreens Flu Index, these are the top 10 areas for flu activity as of November 16, 2019:

1. Lafayette, La.

2. Las Vegas, Nev.

3. Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss.

4. New Orleans, La.

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Baton Rouge, La.

7. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

8. Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.

9. Houston, Texas

10. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

