Flu Facts: What you need to know

(KARK) – Flu activity is reported as high in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and it’s expected to remain so for weeks.

According to the CDC website, 173.3 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed this season.

Here are some important links to what you need to know about flu.

Key Facts About Influenza (Flu)

Types of Influenza Viruses

How Flu Spreads

Flu Symptoms & Diagnosis

People at High Risk For Flu Complications

Healthy Habits to Help Prevent Flu

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.