Flu Facts: What you need to know

(KARK) – Flu activity is reported as high in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and it’s expected to remain so for weeks.
According to the CDC website, 173.3 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed this season.
Here are some important links to what you need to know about flu.
Key Facts About Influenza (Flu)
Types of Influenza Viruses
How Flu Spreads
Flu Symptoms & Diagnosis
People at High Risk For Flu Complications
Healthy Habits to Help Prevent Flu
