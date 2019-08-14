FDA: Do NOT use this “Miracle Mineral”

(8/14/19) The products, known as Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, MMS, and Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, are NOT FDA approved.

The FDA says the solution, when mixed, is the same concept as drinking bleach and it can have potentially life threatening side effects.

Twenty years ago, a former Scientologist promoted the products as a remedy for just about every ailment.

This is not the first time that the FDA has had to issue such warnings.

The FDA recently reviewed new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, life threateningly low blood pressure and other symptoms after drinking these products.

Officials say poison control centers have managed more than 16-thousand related cases over the last five years.

