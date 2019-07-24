Don’t Get Burned By Expired Sunscreens

(NBC News) – (7/24/19) Experts are reminding you to check your sunscreen’s expiration date before you go outside.

Here are few suggestions from the Mayo Clinic:

1). If the sunscreen doesn’t have an expiration date, write the date of purchase on the bottle.

2). Throw the bottle away, three years after purchasing it.

3). Avoid exposing the bottle to intense heat or the direct sun.

4). Throw sunscreen away if color or consistency change.

Another thing to keep in mind: staying cool during the hot, summer months. Drink plenty of fluids, take cool showers or baths and stay in air conditioned buildings if possible.

If kids want to play in the water, test the temperature first, and don’t forget that the metal equipment found on playgrounds can also get very hot in the summer.

Cars also carry hidden dangers in the heat. Metal seatbelt buckles can cause serious burns, and of course, leaving children inside a locked can be deadly.

Finally, if you plan on exercising outside or doing yard work, try to do it in the morning or early evening when the temperatures are slightly cooler.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.