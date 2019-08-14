A new study shows that iPhone games could help you relieve stress

(8/14/19) New research suggests iPhone games may trump mindfulness apps when it comes to managing mental health.

Professors at the University College London and the University of Bath tested this theory by asking students to play either a shape-fitting game or use a mindfulness app.

Those who played the smartphone game, such as Tetris, reported feeling more energized and calmer than those who spent time meditating or breathing with the app.

Researchers point to four characteristics of digital games that can help people feel less stresed.

An opportunity to relax, be distracted from work, feel in control and master a new skill.

While previous research has linked technology use with increased anxiety, the study’s authors say playing these games could be the key to unwinding after work.

